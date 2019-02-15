Fraser Coast students to take part in USC orientation

USC Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Joanne Scott said Orientation was designed to help the latest cohort of local scholars to transition to university life.

NEXT week 200 Fraser Coast students will take part in Orientation at the University of the Sunshine Coast's Hervey Bay campus.

The new students - the region's next generation of teachers, nurses, animal ecologists, scientists, social workers, accountants and event planners - will join in the fun of a range of academic and social activities.

That will include learning the nitty-gritty of academic writing to learning how to use the region's new ridesharing app service to get to class.

USC Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Joanne Scott said Orientation was designed to help the latest cohort of local scholars to transition to university life.

The main event will be held on Thursday, with students to join in program information sessions, workshops and campus tours led by second and third year student mentors.

The fun, social side of university will be on show, with live music and a free lunch in the outdoor piazza area, as well as market stalls, activities and games.

"Orientation will equip our first-years with knowledge and skills to get their studies off to the right start when Semester 1 begins on 25 February," Professor Scott said.

"It is a chance to introduce themselves to their lecturers and tutors, meet other students and discover the sporting, social and cultural groups they can connect with on campus," she said.

"A major focus is familiarising students with the free wellbeing services they can access at USC, including counselling, study support and practical help with accommodation, finance and budgeting needs."

Professor Scott said that interest in tertiary education on the Fraser Coast continued to grow.

"About 260 additional students have enrolled this semester in one of the 20 degrees, diploma and pathway programs offered at USC Fraser Coast, taking the total number at the campus to over 650 students," she said.

USC Fraser offers full degrees in Primary Education, Animal Ecology, Human Services, Nursing Science, Business, Commerce and Tourism, Leisure and Event Management.

Students can also complete the first year of degrees in Environmental Science, Science, Secondary Education, Social Work, Counselling, Psychology and Social Science.

Nursing Science is the most popular degree with almost 90 future nurses starting the three-year program.

A small number of students have also enrolled in USC's new Diploma programs, offered for the first time at USC Fraser Coast in 2019.

The full-time, one-year diplomas in Business Innovation, Science and Technology or Social and Human Services are stand-alone qualifications that offer direct entry and up to one year's credit into selected USC degrees.