Fraser Coast teacher listed in running for state-wide award

MORE than thirty-five years of work in the teaching industry has earned Leanne Collins the nickname "the amazing Mrs Collins."

And she's not called that for nothing.

The Fraser Coast Anglican College teacher is one of the 21 finalists in the Queensland College of Teachers Outstanding Contribution to Teaching award.

Fraser Coast Anglican College teacher Leanne Collins with year 3 student Nilima Guha. Alistair Brightman

The award recognises school teachers from across the state who are changing the lives of students in schools.

Ms Collins, who has worked as a volunteer, teacher aide and teacher over her three-decade career, has taught preparatory to Year 12 students.

She said she always looked at the strengths of kids and what they can do.

"Early in my career I worked out having kids with self-esteem was the secret," Ms Collins said.

"We've just got to embrace them, make sure that we acknowledge them, that they feel safe and valued and challenged, and the rest of it takes care of itself."

Ms Collins has also worked with international students, study tour groups and students with special needs over her career.

"I like their honesty, I love the unlimited potential that they bring," she said.

"I love the fact that they all come from different backgrounds and it's wonderful because they come in with a wealth of different experiences."

The award winner will be announced on World Teachers Day on October 27.