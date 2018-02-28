Fraser Coast teacher ready to carry Games baton

A TAFE teacher, who is also an organiser for one of the biggest sporting events on the Fraser Coast calendar, has been selected as a baton-bearer in the upcoming Queen's Baton Relay.

Jeff Morris was nominated by his peers to represent the region in what promises to be an historic event for Australia.

The motorcycle and automotive teacher is part of a number of local groups and is an organiser of the Hervey Bay 100.

The Hervey Bay 100, a triathlon that attracts athletes from around the country, includes an ocean swim, the Barge2Beach, which debuted last year.

There are also junior and beginner triathlon events - all of which are co-ordinated by Mr Morris and his team of volunteers from the Hervey Bay Triathlon Club.

"I'm honoured and incredibly grateful to have been nominated - it's a real privilege,” Mr Morris said.

"My community and colleagues have always supported my endeavours and to be able to take part in the QBR and to be a part of such a major sporting event throughout Australia and the Commonwealth is very exciting.”

Mr Morris will travel to Bundaberg on March 24 to take part in the relay.

Tafe Queensland East Coast general manager Ana Rodger said she was excited to see Mr Morris represent the region as a baton-bearer.

"Jeff is a great example of someone who has achieved greatness in their field and he is a fantastic representative for our region and our state,” she said.

"Being a baton-bearer is a unique experience and I have no doubt Jeff will represent his family, friends and community with great pride, just as he does every day at Tafe Queensland.”

As the official training partner for the Games, Tafe Queensland is responsible for training 15,000 volunteers.

"Leading up to the Commonwealth Games, we are training volunteers in both online and face-to-face environments across a variety of role-specific and venue-specific training, including spectator services, press operations, anti-doping, protocol and transport,” Ms Rodger said.

"Volunteers will be equipped with the valuable skills and knowledge to not only successfully perform their roles at the Games but also to contribute to their communities long into the future.”