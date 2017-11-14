Menu
Fraser Coast teacher takes skills to developing countries

A TEACHER from TAFE Queensland's Hervey Bay and Maryborough campuses has returned home after spending more than a month overseas teaching in developing countries.

Margaret Ford set off for the small Pacific island nation of Kiribati in August before heading to Laos.

In Laos, she helped underprivileged women gain leadership skills by helping 28 university graduated obtain a Certificate IV in Leadership and Management.

"Laos is a country where seeing women in leadership roles is a rarity," Mrs Ford said.

"These young women came from poor, underprivileged provinces and despite having obtained degrees in their respective fields - like chemistry, physics, finance and language - they lacked soft skills like team work and leadership."

During her stint in Kiribati, she was part of a team that helped train and mentor the Kiribati Institute of Technology's finance and business teachers, to ensure the institute's training is compliant with Australian standards.

"Kiribati is in imminent danger from rising sea levels and their people will have to evacuate in the coming years," she said.

What we're doing is ensuring the training and qualifications they are receiving are on par with the countries they eventually migrate to."

