Fraser Coast teams net wins in FFA Cup

GOAL: KSS Jets player Liam Previtera embraces Jordan Dowden after Previtera scores to guide the side into the FFA Cup final for Wide Bay. Shane Jones

FOOTBALL: A Fraser Coast Football Club is guaranteed a spot in round five of the FFA Cup after wins in round three on Tuesday night.

In matches that pitted Bundaberg teams against Fraser Coast teams, both Coast teams were victorious.

The Sunbury Blues hosted Brothers Aston Villa in Maryborough and recorded a 3-0 victory.

The Blues continued their recent form dominating Villa for most of the match.

Coach Andrew Howlett was pleased with the result.

"It was a great win for our club,” he said.

"We were hungry for the ball and weathered the storm when they came at us in the second half,” he said.

Howlett believed that the result was indicative of the culture at the club at the moment.

"The team played with pride and wanting to be there for their mates,” Howlett said.

"We missed four or five opportunities to really put them away,” he said.

Tyson Bedford scored the first goal and Anthony Mollee scored the final two to secure a round four match.

In the second FFA Cup match the KSS Jets travelled to Bundaberg for a wet night of football against the United Park Eagles.

The Hervey Bay side controlled the match in the opening 15 minutes and opened the scoring when Matt Capelo struck the ball into the back of the net.

KSS Jets Coach Phil Rimmer believed his team then took their eye off the ball.

"We relaxed and let them back in allowing them to score,” Rimmer said.

It remained locked at 1-1 at the half-time break before the KSS Jets returned more determined to secure the result.

"Our transition was better and we certainly dominated the second half,” he said.

Two more gaols to Jacob Lynch and Liam Previtera secured the result for the Hervey Bay side.

Round four of the FFA Cup will be held on Saturday 5 May at a venue yet to be determined.