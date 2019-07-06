Fraser Coast Technology Challenge registrations now open

Maryborough State High School submitted this photo from the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge. "800 students, 125 riders, 12 teams, Together as one in our Marvellous Community. #MarvellousMaryborough"

Maryborough State High School submitted this photo from the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge. "800 students, 125 riders, 12 teams, Together as one in our Marvellous Community. #MarvellousMaryborough"

HPV SUPER SERIES: Registrations for the 2019 Fraser Coast Technology Challenge in Maryborough are now open.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council 2019 Australia Day Award recipient for the Community Event of the Year, the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge is the largest student participation event in Queensland catering to school children of all ages, interests and abilities.

First held in 2002 and modelled on the Victorian based RACV Energy Breakthrough event, the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge has been developed with a focus on Design-Make-Race concepts.

Secondary school students design, make and race human powered vehicles around the picturesque 'street circuit' within the historical precinct of the Maryborough CBD.

The Fraser Coast Technology Challenge is now race seven and the showcase event in the inaugural HPV Super Series.

Designing and building the ultimate speed machine, eight students work as a team to participate in the gruelling 24 hours of endurance pedal-power racing competing against teams from throughout Australia.

The 1.5km track includes a challenging hairpin and two downhill straights.

The Event has grown to become the premier student-based challenge in Queensland with more than 2,000 primary and secondary school students from across Australia competing in several categories of innovation and imagination in a weekend of competition and fun.

The event aims to help develop efficient, environmentally friendly vehicles as forms of transport, as well as using emerging technologies in ways to further students' education.

School groups work throughout the year to design, build and test vehicles and machines within detailed specifications.

The Fraser Coast Technology Challenge provides opportunities for students, teachers, parents, industry, business and the local community to work together to design and construct a variety of human powered vehicles, solar powered machines and innovative robots that will represent the collaborative energy of teams across Australia.

Since the first staging of this event, the number of Human Powered Vehicle entrants has increased from 16 HPV teams in 2002 to over 150 HPV teams in 2019.

It now includes SWD (Students with disabilities), SBB (School built bikes) and Tandem categories.

The Fraser Coast Technology Challenge engages students in a positive and rewarding experience.

For updates on the series and profiles of our Fraser Coast teams make sure you pick up a copy of the Chronicle.