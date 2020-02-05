Queensland teen stabbed in head in classroom attack

A BAY mother is still reeling from a violent attack on her son at school.

Now she worries much worse could happen to other students if something isn't done to curb violence in our classrooms.

Just hours after dropping her children at Urangan State High School last week, the mother received a call from her distraught daughter.

Phoning from school, the 16-year-old girl said her younger brother was being treated by paramedics after being stabbed in the head with thumb tacks.

The Bay mother told the Chronicle the Year 8 student had been working independently in the classroom when another student lost their temper and took it out on the unsuspecting teenager.

During the attack, two thumbs tacks were stabbed into the 13-year-old boy's face and head as he was pinned against a desk, leaving bruising to his back.

The Chronicle understand two school staff stepped in to stop the attack and a third student got caught up in the incident, were a classroom window was shattered.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene just before 11.30am on Thursday last week. The boy was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital where the tacks were removed from his face.

Child stabbed in the face with thumb tacks

Almost a week later, the local mum, who asked for her and her son to remain anonymous, is still unhappy with the school's response.

"I think it is important for other parents to be informed of the incident," she said.

"I would want to know if this happened to another student and that everything had been handled correctly.

She said the incident had "deeply affected" her son.

The parents of the injured student have been told they will not be informed of what punishment will be given to child who attacked their son.

"I think we have the right to know what the consequences are," she said.

A spokesperson from the Department of Education said the offending student "is being dealt with in line with the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students."

Although no specifics were given, the Urangan State High School's 2019 Responsible Behaviour Plan for Students lists potential consequences as mediation, written agreement, detention (during lunch or after school), class withdrawal, referral to external organisations, community service, functional behaviour assessment, needs based assessment, QPS report, individual support plan, disciplinary improvement plan, suspension or cancellation of enrolment.

The document also outlines that the school "considers the individual circumstances of students when applying support and consequences."

The mother worries her son is not the only school student at risk.

"Will it take someone to die before action is taken about the violent behaviours at school?" she said.

"If there are kids that can snap like this, the school needs to have more precautions in place to protect other students."

A Department of Education spokesperson said Urangan State High School was committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment.

"Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students, staff or others in the school community is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority," they said.

The mother was told by paramedics that the teachers had attempted to remove the tacks before they arrived.

"I understand this can happen, but I feel let down that it seems the school has made huge mistakes in how the attack was handled," she said.