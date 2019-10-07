Fraser Coast teens get chance to test out career in defence

NEW OPTIONS: Leilani Little and Karla Saunders during the defence careers experience.

NEW OPTIONS: Leilani Little and Karla Saunders during the defence careers experience. Contributed

SEVEN indigenous students got a taste of a career in the Australian Defence Force when they travelled to Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast last week.

The students, from Hervey Bay State High School, Urangan State High School, Riverside Christian College and Kepnock State High School, took part in the experience which included a three-day, two-night stay.

During their visit, the teens got the chance to visit Gallipoli Barracks at Enoggera.

Here, they got the opportunity to view the site and chat to current military members, who were displaying their vehicles or communications systems.

The students ate lunch in the mess hall with the soldiers and finished the day by viewing the night training facility.

They got the chance to test out and complete the over-water obstacle course.

The following day the students went to the recruitment centre in Maroochydore and completed the first step of the application process for a job in the defence force, called a YOU session.

All of the students are continuing with their application and are looking forward to a career in the ADF after school finishes, pending successful completion of the recruitment process.

One student, Leilani Little, said the visit had allowed her to experience what life was like within the ADF.

She said it would offer job security, a good income and access to a variety of different jobs.

Karla Saunders said she had been unsure about what to do after school and a career in the defence force would give her options.

"I'm interested because there is so many opportunities and trainings and experiences that would benefit me and my personal growth as I'm not really sure what I want to do after school," she said.

Jaylon Mimi said he had relatives that had served in past wars and some family members who were currently serving.

"Defence has a large variety of options and opportunities in what career you wish to pursue," he said.