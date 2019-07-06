Fraser Coast to be hit with wet, windy weather

A WET and windy couple of days are expected on the Fraser Coast.

A hazardous surf warning is in place for the eastern side of Fraser Island and while the waters off Hervey Bay are expected to be calmer, it will not be beach weather.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said while Fraser Island would bear the brunt of big swells and waves, wet weather and strong winds would still impact the rest of the Fraser Coast.

"It's not a great weekend to spend at the beach," she said.

Rain is expected throughout Friday and Saturday, with rainfalls between 5 and 10mm predicted.

But Ms Wong said in some areas the rainfall could be heavier.

Temperatures are expected to reach about 22 degrees today.