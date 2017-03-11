Fraser Coast to cameo in Korean travel program

The KBS crew with Air Fraser Island and FCTE representative Mark Juppenlatz.

THE Fraser Coast will headline Korea's number one travel show everywhereK in May this year, after the crew wrapped up filming in the region.

A Korean Broadcasting System program, the crew spent time focusing on Lady Elliot Island and a trip to Fraser Island to see the east and west sides.

Marketing and communications manager of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Bradley Nardi said the visit would generate international exposure for the region.

"Continuing to engage with key international media will ensure our destination is promoted effectively to millions of potential visitors,'' he said.

The Korean program is one of Asia's most highly regarded programs, celebrating its 500th episode in 2016.

It has visited more than 1,300 cities and 142 countries.