THE State Government has announced the construction of a new $3.5 million ambulance station for the Fraser Coast to accommodate the increasing demand for emergency services.

Minister for health and ambulance services Cameron Dick will be in the region announcing the new facility with Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders later today.

The new station will suppor existing services delivered in the region from Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

