Fraser Coast to investigate free wi-fi hotspot plan

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft has welcomed a proposal for wi-fi hotspots.

Shadow Tourism Minister Jon Krause and Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen announced the election promise at Wetside Water Park on Friday.

Cr Loft said the plan would not only increase tourism and the region's promotion, but could mean more jobs.

"We have an aim to increase tourism across the Fraser Coast and there is no better way to increase our promotion than by tourists sending snaps and videos of their holidays here to family and friends,” he said.

"Tourists will become ambassadors for our region as they enjoy themselves.

"Our aim is to boost tourist numbers in Hervey Bay to one million a year and 200,000 a year in Maryborough.

"To keep that in perspective, 200,000 tourists would sustain 200 small businesses.”

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said the group had long supported the project, and would continue to advocate for its introduction regardless of the election result.

Youth and city precinct development councillor Daniel Sanderson said the project would increase job opportunities for youths as tourism industries grew to meet demand for services and attract investment in the region's CBDs.

"Retail, tourism and service industries provide a huge amount of jobs,” he said.

"And if there is demand for services then existing businesses will expand or new ones will open up.”