Fraser Coast to recognise sporting stars with monthly awards

AWARDS: The outstanding achievements of athletes will soon gain more recognition with the launch of the Fraser Coast Sportsperson of the Month Awards this week.

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor George Seymour said the awards would complement and enhance the annual Fraser Coast Sports Awards introduced in October.

"Following on from the success of the annual awards, council has teamed up with the Fraser Coast Chronicle and Hervey Bay RSL to implement the monthly awards,” Cr Seymour said.

"These awards enable more timely and frequent recognition for our sports people and will help raise the profile of sport in our region.”

The monthly awards will be presented to deserving junior and senior athletes.

Each winner will receive a framed certificate, a $50 restaurant voucher for the Hervey Bay RSL and automatic entry into the end-of-year People's Choice Awards, which complement the Fraser Coast Sports Awards.

They will also have their story and photo, with the mayor or one of our councillors, published in the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

General manager of the Fraser Coast Chronicle Brett Hanwright is proud to be part of the monthly awards.

"'We're for you' is on our masthead, we are and always will want to be part of the community,” Hanwright said.

Community engagement officer from the Hervey Bay RSL, Sarah Bailey Wilkinson said it was a great initiative to be part of.

"The RSL is excited to be part of this initiative in acknowledging our region's many outstanding sports stars,” Bailey Wilkinson said.

For more information visit frasercoast.qld.gov.au/fraser-coast-sportsperson-of-the-month, or phone 1300 79 49 29.

The inaugural Fraser Coast Sports Awards were held at the Brolga Theatre in October, recognising athletes, officials, administrators, volunteers and clubs for their contributions to their respective communities and sports in the region.

The Fraser Coast Sports Awards will be held again in 2019 at the Hervey Bay RSL Function Room.