Fraser Coast to share in state’s $74m tourism funding boost

THE Fraser Coast will share in $74 million in funding from the State Government to speed up the recovery of the region's tourism industry after COVID-19.

That is the pre-election pledge from Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who announced new measures to boost tourism in the state at the weekend.

The measures include funding of 15 million to Tourism and Events Queensland for a marketing blitz to encourage travellers to experience Queensland, $15 million in regional tourism organisation fund to provide a special one-off funding injection to regional tourism organisations and a $20 million Queensland Tourism Activation Fund.

Martin Simons, general manager of Fraser Coast Tourism & Events, said the funding would be spread between the Fraser Coast organisation and other tourism bodies across the state.

Mr Simons said the money would be provided over the next five years to help market the region.

He said the focus for the Fraser Coast would continue to be the drive market, which had already proven to be lucrative for the region.

"We have done pretty well under COVID conditions," he said.

Mr Simons said Fraser Coast tourism group would work in conjunction with Bundaberg to create an online marketing strategy with Bundaberg that will focus on primary and secondary assets, not just island and beaches, but country pubs, the best fishing spots and out-of-the-way attractions.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Rebuilding Queensland Tourism investment would help position Queensland to fast-track tourism recovery and restore thousands of tourism jobs.

"This $74 million tourism boost builds on our record investment in the industry to support jobs.

"This plan capitalises on the fact that Queensland has a competitive advantage because of our strong health response, placing us in the box seat for tourism recovery."

Ms Palaszczuk said a re-elected Labor Government would help restore tourism jobs.

"Before the COVID-19 crisis, tourism was worth $28 billion and supported 234,000 Queensland jobs," she said.

"I am determined to back this industry to see all these jobs restored.

"Our $74 million commitment will ensure Tourism and Events Queensland and the tourism industry have the resources they need to rebuild Queensland tourism.

"Queenslanders know that Labor will always back tourism jobs."

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said Labor's Rebuilding Queensland Tourism plan would help get more tourists back to Queensland.

"This plan is all about bolstering visitor numbers from every major city of Australia back to Queensland," Ms Jones said.