Fraser Coast tourism numbers on the rise

LOVING IT: Sophie Wilkins travelled all the way from England to experience Australia and has decided to stay longer in Hervey Bay than originally planned.

WHEN English tourist Sophie Wilkins arrived on the Fraser Coast five weeks ago, she instantly fell in love.

"I was working on the Coast for a little while and went to Hervey Bay afterwards,” she said.

"It was really nice and the beaches are so lovely so I decided to stay a little longer, so I got a job.”

Ms Wilkins arrived in Australia in May and has been travelling along the east coast of Queensland with her next stop Agnes Water.

Deciding to take on the trip by herself, Ms Wilkins said she was overwhelmed by the strong sense of community in the region.

Ms Wilkins isn't the only tourist who fell in love with the region as figures compiled by Tourism Research Australia reveal 148,000 international visitors stayed on the Fraser Coast in the year to June 2017 - an increase of 12.4%.

The Fraser Coast recorded the second highest in international visitors across all of Queensland's tourism regions, outstripping the growth achieved by both Australia and Queensland in the past financial year.

This makes the coast one of the strongest tourist regions in Australia with the primary market in the United Kingdom and Germany.

Ms Wilkins stumbled across the Fraser Coast when she was researching her Australia trip.

"I'd been planning on coming to Australia for two years and I saw that Fraser (Coast) was on the list of all the things you have to do,” she said.

"I've been out whale watching and I love Fraser Island and Lake McKenzie.

"It's definitely one of the best places I've been to.”