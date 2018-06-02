Fraser Coast tourism operators loved on TripAdvisor

TWO of the Fraser Coast's most iconic tourism operators, Fraser Explorer Tours and Cool Dingo Tours, have been awarded a coveted place in the TripAdvisor's Hall of Fame.

After receiving Certificates of Excellence for the past five years on the travel review website, the businesses have demonstrated their consistent level of service within the tourism industry.

Both are flooded with positive reviews online, with people enthusiastically describing their experiences.

Many of the reviews directly praise individual guides.

Fraser Explorer Tours offer one and two day experiences for travellers of all ages, while Cool Dingo Tours' packages are designed specifically for the youth market, targeting those aged 18-35.

Kingfisher Bay Resort Group tour manager Colin Anderson praised the hard working teams on the outstanding work and passion they bring to their roles.

"We continually looks for ways to improve and maximise our guest's experience, by reviewing market demands, changes in trends, monitoring social media sites and conducting regular team training,” Mr Anderson said.

"We have a true piece of paradise here on Fraser, and our entire team genuinely love meeting new people and taking them on a journey to discover the world's largest sand island”.

For Fraser Explorer Tours, which is the touring arm of Kingfisher Bay Resort Group, it is the latest honour to add on a string of accolades for the company after recently receiving the Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Hall of Fame Award.