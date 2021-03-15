Fraser Coast tourism steady despite missing Gov’t flights

While Hervey Bay may have missed out on scoring subsidised travel incentives and JobKeeper is nearing its end, things aren’t all bad for operators.

This is according to the region’s tourism chief who said while the Coast continued to feel the impact of the loss of international tourists, accommodation providers were still running at 70 per cent capacity thanks to domestic tourists.

It comes after the region wasn’t named as one of 15 top tourist destinations to receive cheap flights as part of a Federal Government scheme.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events (FCTE) General Manager Martin Simons said while the Fraser Coast had missed out on this occasion tourism operators had received a lot of support through the Federal Government’s JobKeeper and through the State Government.

Mr Simons said the Fraser Coast was the fifth most popular overnight destination and because of that, the region deserved to be considered for future tourist flight packages.

Following the Federal Government’s announcement of subsidised travel, Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles accused the Morrison Government of hating Hervey Bay and Townsville after both locations missed out.

Mr Simons commented on this, saying he was hopeful the Bay would be considered as a priority location given the areas popularity with tourists.

He said FCTE was still hard at work marketing the region to South East Queensland and New South Wales tourists.

“We’ve got a lot of irons in the fire leading up to our main season, wherever we can, on most TV channels you’ll see Fraser Coast products being highlighted,” Mr Simons said.

The Prime Minister‘s Office has been contacted for comment.