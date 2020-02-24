Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland School Sports Triathlon and Aquathlon – Start of the Junior Boys Aquathlon. Photo: Cody Fox
Queensland School Sports Triathlon and Aquathlon – Start of the Junior Boys Aquathlon. Photo: Cody Fox
News

Fraser Coast triathletes make state team

Stuart Fast
24th Feb 2020 2:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIATHLON: The Queensland State Triathlon/Aquathlon Championships were held in Hervey Bay over the weekend with four Hervey Bay competitors selected to represent Queensland at the national competition.

Toby Powers, Dylan Smith and Chantelle McCarthy have been selected for the state triathlon team, with Colten Blyth selected for the state aquathlon team.

Event convener Brian Harrington said this was an impressive achievement for all competitors.

He said the competitors held themselves to a “massive standard” for one of the “hardest competitions in Australia.”

Mr Harrington wished the selected competitors all the best for the upcoming nationals, and congratulated them on doing so well for Queensland.

The national triathlon and aqualthon competition will be held in Hervey Bay in March 2020.

hervey bay triathlon
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NZ company lands Bay airport upgrade tender

        premium_icon NZ company lands Bay airport upgrade tender

        News An overseas company will complete the major upgrade works scheduled for Hervey Bay’s airport.

        Dan and Steph’s signature recipes to hit supermarket shelves

        premium_icon Dan and Steph’s signature recipes to hit supermarket shelves

        Food & Entertainment ‘We really thought about what people like to eat.’

        M'boro RSL presidency decided

        premium_icon M'boro RSL presidency decided

        Breaking The Maryborough RSL has a new sub-branch president

        Designing change for those who need it most

        premium_icon Designing change for those who need it most

        News Caroline Minnegal’s unique design will take pride of place at an iconic Fraser...