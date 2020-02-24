Fraser Coast triathletes make state team

Queensland School Sports Triathlon and Aquathlon – Start of the Junior Boys Aquathlon. Photo: Cody Fox

Queensland School Sports Triathlon and Aquathlon – Start of the Junior Boys Aquathlon. Photo: Cody Fox

TRIATHLON: The Queensland State Triathlon/Aquathlon Championships were held in Hervey Bay over the weekend with four Hervey Bay competitors selected to represent Queensland at the national competition.

Toby Powers, Dylan Smith and Chantelle McCarthy have been selected for the state triathlon team, with Colten Blyth selected for the state aquathlon team.

Event convener Brian Harrington said this was an impressive achievement for all competitors.

He said the competitors held themselves to a “massive standard” for one of the “hardest competitions in Australia.”

Mr Harrington wished the selected competitors all the best for the upcoming nationals, and congratulated them on doing so well for Queensland.

The national triathlon and aqualthon competition will be held in Hervey Bay in March 2020.