Fraser Coast Ulysses Club is revving along

NEW MEMBERS WELCOME: Fraser Coast Ulysses members Chris Reeves, Paul (Felix) Dorey, Rob White and Ros Rees are encouraging new members to join their club.

NEW MEMBERS WELCOME: Fraser Coast Ulysses members Chris Reeves, Paul (Felix) Dorey, Rob White and Ros Rees are encouraging new members to join their club. Jodie Callcott

THE only criteria you need to join this club are to be 40 years or older and have a motorcycle and licence.

As the Fraser Coast Ulysses Club gears up for next month's event, president Ros Rees wants to extend the invitation to current and new members.

Mrs Rees said the club had experienced a lull since the national annual general meeting held at Maryborough in 2013.

"Maybe people were exhausted after the AGM, because it's a massive undertaking for a local branch to put on,” Mrs Rees said.

"We want people to know the branch is alive and well.”

Mrs Rees said riders from beginners to experienced were encouraged to join and enjoy the opportunity to meet new friends.

"Even if beginners want to learn to ride, they'll be able to find a member who'll go out and ride with them if they didn't want to ride in a big group.

"You get to meet great people, go on great rides, have weekends away - it's just amazing.”

The club's next event on October 15 will take members from the region for a ride to Bjelke-Petersen Dam.

"We're having a combined branch barbecue,” Mrs Rees said.

"We've got members from Gympie, Kingaroy and Bundaberg coming along, so that'll be great.”

Mrs Rees said it was not too late to join the ride and everyone would be welcomed.

For more information about the club and next month's event, visit frasercoast.ulyssesclub.org.