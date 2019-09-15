Fraser Coast uni campus fosters stronger ties with China

PROGRESS: Australia's Consul-General in South-West China Christopher Lim (centre) with Professor Ken Greenwood and USC Pro Vic-Chancellor Professor Tim Wess.

AUSTRALIA'S Consul-General in South-West China Christopher Lim has met with USC executive members, staff and students to discuss strengthening educational partnerships between the Fraser Coast and China.

Last week's event at USC's Fraser Coast campus focused on engagement opportunities that could be pursued with the Fraser Coast's Chinese sister-city, Leshan.

Mr Lim provided an update on developments in southwest China's economy and potential opportunities in tourism, education, agribusiness and health.

The meeting follows a visit to the region by a delegation from Leshan Normal University at the end of last year.

At the time, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to encourage close academic ties between the universities, especially in areas of common interest such as tourism, education and ecology.

The agreement includes opportunities for joint research, student and staff exchanges, and short-term or extended programs of study at each other's institution.