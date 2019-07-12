Fraser Coast urged to plan ahead for bushfire season

ONE of the region's top firefighters has warned the Fraser Coast could be in for a horror bushfire season if property owners don't take action now.

That includes conducting burn-offs or removing vegetation that could fuel a fire during the warmer months.

"We're looking at an early start to the bushfire season," Rural Fire Service acting area director Ross Stacey said.

Already fire crews have been called to grass and vegetation fires, including a blaze in Tinana earlier this week, a sure sign of how dry some areas are, particularly in the northern parts of the Fraser Coast.

People also needed to plan what they would do in the event of a fire that cut off roads or affected their home, Mr Stacey said.