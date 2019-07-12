Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fraser Coast urged to plan ahead for bushfire season

Carlie Walker
by
12th Jul 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the region's top firefighters has warned the Fraser Coast could be in for a horror bushfire season if property owners don't take action now.

That includes conducting burn-offs or removing vegetation that could fuel a fire during the warmer months.

"We're looking at an early start to the bushfire season," Rural Fire Service acting area director Ross Stacey said.

Already fire crews have been called to grass and vegetation fires, including a blaze in Tinana earlier this week, a sure sign of how dry some areas are, particularly in the northern parts of the Fraser Coast.

People also needed to plan what they would do in the event of a fire that cut off roads or affected their home, Mr Stacey said.

More Stories

bushfire fcfire fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    WATCH: Romantic referee's touching proposal at state cup

    premium_icon WATCH: Romantic referee's touching proposal at state cup

    News Field 20 at the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup has been re-named 'The Field of Love' after a touching marriage proposal on Friday

    The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    premium_icon The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    Lifestyle Angry men, crying mums all in a day's work for NAB's DV team

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    OUR SAY: Time to share our favourite Fraser Coast spots

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Time to share our favourite Fraser Coast spots

    News Who knows better than us the secret wonders of the Fraser Coast?