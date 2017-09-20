Fraser Coast visitor numbers set to rise

A direct flight from China to Brisbane could increase visitor numbers on the Fraser Coast.

DIRECT flights from China to Brisbane could see visitor numbers to the Fraser Coast drastically increase which local council said was "great news”.

On Sunday, Brisbane Airport Corporation announced that Air China, the national carrier of The People's Republic of China would start direct flights from Brisbane to Beijing Capital Airport in December.

Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm said direct flights to Brisbane made the Fraser Coast easier to reach and much more appealing.

"The number of international visitors to the Fraser Coast is growing,” he said.

"The region maintained its position as one of the strongest tourist regions in Australia in the latest International Visitor Survey results.”

And the timing of the announcement could not have been better as it tied in seamlessly with the Fraser Coast delegation attending the Leshan International Travel expo this week.

Tourism Research Australia figures revealed about 148,000 international visitors stayed on the Fraser Coast in the year to 2017 which was an impressive 12.4% increase on the last year.

The steady increase is the second highest gain seen with international visitors across tourism regions across Queensland and outstrips the growth achieved by both Australia and Queensland in the past financial year.

"The 652,000 visitor nights spent on the Fraser Coast by international visitors has an estimated value of $36.3 million to the Fraser Coast region,” Mr Diehm said.

"China represents a potential new international market as only 6% of our current international visitors come from Asia.”