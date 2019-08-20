Fraser Coast volunteers needed to support kids in court

MORE volunteers are needed to support child victims and witnesses who appear before court in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

A program, operated by Protect All Children Today, supplies volunteers to help children prepare for the court process and provide support when a child is called to give evidence.

In the past 12 months, volunteers at Hervey Bay and Maryborough have supported more than 150 children, young people and their families through the court process.

Parents and family members are often unable to provide court support for their own children because they may themselves be witnesses in the court matter.

However, even if parents are not witnesses, it is difficult for a close relative to sit quietly while their child is cross-examined, unable to intervene if their child gets upset.

The court requires someone who is impartial to avoid the child's evidence from being compromised.

PACT Volunteers are specially trained to provide information and support to child witnesses and their families about the court process and accompany the children while they review their original police statement with the Prosecutor and give evidence usually by closed circuit television.

PACT has established vulnerable witness suites in many of the courthouses throughout Queensland to provide a safe, secure and comfortable environment for the child to wait for their appearance and to avoid them coming into contact with the accused.

No prior experience is required to become a PACT volunteer and full training is provided at no cost.

Induction training will be held on October 15 to 17.

If you can help vulnerable children receive court preparation and support in the Maryborough and Hervey Bay area, or to find out more information about this voluntary role, contact 3738 7827 or 1800 449 632 or email pact@pact.org.au.