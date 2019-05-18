Menu
TODAY we get to decide
Politics

FRASER COAST VOTES: Rolling coverage of federal election 2019

18th May 2019 8:13 AM

TODAY we get to decide and the Fraser Coast Chronicle will be following every step as the day unfolds. 

Stay up to date with our rolling coverage of the last day in the election race. 

Where to vote

LEFT voting until the last minute?

We've put together a list of polling booths in the Fraser Coast region.

They'll be open from 8am-6pm.

Still deciding on who to vote for? 

Here is what you need to know about your Hinkler and Wide Bay candidates.

