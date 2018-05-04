FRASER COAST VOTES: Where you can have your say

POLLING booths in the region will operate 8am-6pm for election day.

Here is where you can go to vote:

Albert State School (Albert St, Maryborough)

Bauple State School (8 Forestry Rd, Bauple)

Aldridge State High School (Boys Ave, Maryborough)

Coast Guard Base Station (126 Eckert Rd, Boonooroo)

Brooweena State School (Lahey St, Brooweena)

Burrum Heads Community Hall (Cnr Howard St and Burrum Heads Rd, Burrum Heads)

Glenwood State School (13 Glenwood School Rd, Glenwood)

Granville Kindergarten (162-164 Cambridge St, Granville)

Burrum District Community Centre (Steley St, Howard)

Kawungan State School (Grevillea St, Kawungan)

Maryborough St Pauls Memorial Hall (Cnr Adelaide and Ellena Sts, Maryborough)

Maryborough West State School (Ariadne Street, Maryborough West)

Mungar State School (1143 Mungar Rd, Mungar)

North Street Guides Hall (73 North St, Newtown)

Police Citizens Youth Club, (O'Rourke St, Pialba)

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre (22 Charles St, Pialba)

River Heads Community Hall (45 Ariadne St, River Heads)

St Helens State School (891 Saltwater Creek Rd, St Helens)

Sunbury State School (545 Alice St, Maryborough)

Tiaro State School (Forgan Tce, Tiaro)

Tinana State School (239 Gympie Rd, Tinana)

Toogoom Community Hall (108 Toogoom Rd, Toogoom)

Torbanlea Community Hall (Robertson Rd, Torbanlea)

Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Hall (Cnr Denman Camp Rd and Totness St, Torquay)

Urangan Point State School (Herbert St, Urangan)

Sandy Strait State School (Robert St, Urangan)

Urraween Baptist Church (171 Urraween Rd, Urraween)

Xavier Catholic College (1 Wide Bay Dr, Eli Waters)