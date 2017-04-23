27°
Fraser Coast water births a step closer to reality

Blake Antrobus
| 23rd Apr 2017 3:22 PM

WATER bath births on the Fraser Coast are one step closer to reality, after the efforts of the Hervey Bay community at Marcus' Legacy Family Fun Day.

Organiser Jodie Tangikara said an estimated $6000 has been raised from the community efforts, with the funds going towards a water birthing room for the Hervey Bay Hospital maternity ward.

Ms Tangikara said the money would make a huge difference in the community, giving support to mothers seeking the method in the region.

"People have to travel 21/2 hours to the Sunshine Coast to get the treatment, which isn't ideal when you're in labour,” she said.

"Marcus would be so proud; from our loss, he has made a huge difference in the community.”

