Hot, dry conditions like those experienced on Joel Bengtson's Beelbi Creek farm are expected to continue into early 2020.
Shaun Ryan
News

WEATHER: What's on Fraser Coast radar for start of 2020

Shaun Ryan
by
1st Jan 2020 12:00 AM
THE Fraser Coast is unlikely to experience much of a reprieve from the hot and dry conditions that forced authorities to introduce water restrictions in recent months.

While some welcome rain fell in parts of the region yesterday, a three-month Bureau of Meteorology forecast shows the region's rainfall is unlikely to go above the median level for Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

The outlook for Maryborough is a 43 per cent chance of receiving more than 386mm of rain between January and March.

Similar conditions are expected in Hervey Bay, which has a 44 per cent chance of experiencing more than 381mm in the first quarter.

Maryborough and Hervey Bay both have a 90 per cent chance of exceeding their mean maximum temperatures of 30.1 and 29.8 degrees respectively.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council increased water restrictions to level two in early December.

Mayor George Seymour said at the time the region had experienced a fraction of its usual rainfall and encouraged residents and businesses to reduce consumption.

Under level two water restrictions, residents can only water their gardens and lawns with a hand-held hose and fitted with a water efficient nozzle between 6pm and 8am.

Irrigation systems, including sprinklers, drippers and soaker hoses, can only be used on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays between 6pm and 8am.

The Fraser Coast was drought declared at the beginning of December.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

