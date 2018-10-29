Menu
FRASER COAST WEATHER: What to expect this week

29th Oct 2018 9:49 AM

THUNDERSTORMS are on the way for the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts thunderstorms will hit the Fraser Coast over the next two days.

There is an 80 per cent chance of showers today and a thunderstorm is said to be headed for the region in the late afternoon and evening.

Showers will continue tomorrow with a low chance of thunderstorms.

Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy with some showers throughout the day before the weather begins to clear up for the end of the week.

Hervey Bay is expected to have a top temperature today of 27 degrees and Maryborough 28.

The temperatures will climb gradually to a high of 32 in Maryborough on Sunday.

