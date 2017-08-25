25°
Fraser Coast welcomes Variety

Inge Hansen
| 25th Aug 2017 5:35 PM
Variety Club Bash from Melbourne to Fraser Island - Where's Wally team (L) Wayne Cornish, Robert Grigg and Jonathan Dewar prepare to catch the barge to Kingfisher.
Variety Club Bash from Melbourne to Fraser Island - Where's Wally team (L) Wayne Cornish, Robert Grigg and Jonathan Dewar prepare to catch the barge to Kingfisher.

THEY may have a "Where's Wally" theme but Wayne Cornish, Robert Grigg and Jonathan Dewar weren't hard to spot when they arrived on the Fraser Coast with Variety Bash.

Fraser Island was the final stop of their week-long journey as more than 250 characters travelled from Melbourne to the Fraser Coast to raise money for Variety - the Children's Charity.

Mr Dewar said the atmosphere at each of the destinations along the way was "fantastic and vibrant" especially on the Fraser Coast.

"Everyone here was very welcoming and it was nice to see people give us a wave as we drove through the town," he said.

And as usual, there were plenty of highlights along the way.

"Some of the highlights are seeing the people and the kids when we come to the towns," Mr Dewar said.

"Some of the more outback type towns don't get too much traffic come through so when they were told we were coming they were at the school gates waiting or knocked off school early to watch us arrive."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

This year was the eighth Variety Bash Mr Dewar had been a part of and he said each year just keeps getting better.

"This year the car Robert (Grigg) and Wayne (Cornish) travelled in raised more than $10,000," he said.

The participants will spend tonight (Friday, August 25) on Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island where they will enjoy a very well deserved break.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  children's charity fcfundraiser fraser island variety bash

