Fraser Coast 'well-equipped' for Tobruk jobs: Dive Group

The Fraser Coast is in a prime position for tenders on the scuttling of the Tobruk, according to a regional dive advocacy group.

THE Fraser Coast is in the line for major dredging jobs and a new military museum to be created from the scuttling of the HMAS Tobruk, as tenders for work on the iconic vessel continue.

Spokesperson for the Regional Dive Wreck Association Group Scott Rowe said the Fraser Coast was well positioned and equipped to supply labour for the scuttling, with jobs involving freight work on the vessel and preparation of the environmental site by marine scientistsincluded in the current tender call.

Mr Rowe said the group was also in talks to develop a new military history museum on the Tobruk in Hervey Bay, which would showcase the history of the iconic vessel.

"The tender has gone out for dredging of an area south of the Marina, where they will move the vessel, and the State Government is running the tender process for the principal contractor to do the pre-scuttling work,” he said.

"The museum gives us another land-based tourism aspect, and also gives those that aren't capable of physically diving an opportunity to understand the history of the vessel.”

"Local labour can be employed, and businesses on the Fraser Coast are well equipped to supply these kinds of jobs.

"It's a fairly rigorous procedure; marine studies need to be done to find the preferred site so it doesn't affect the local ecosystems, and the gear needs to be removed by workers before it gets scuttled.”

Up to 50 jobs are expected to be created from the scuttling of the Tobruk.

"The Fraser Coast is making itself a name as a military history destination, and we've already been successful with the Maryborough military museum. "This (the Tobruk) is another fantastic tourism asset,” Mr Rowe said.

General manager of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Martin Simons called the Tobruk "another jewel in the region's military history trail”.