Fraser Coast What's On: 11 things to do today and tomorrow

WHAT'S ON Fraser Coast has shared a bunch of things to do across the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

WEDNESDAY

1. Films at Hervey Bay's Big Screen Cinema (all day).

2. Fraser Coast Community Drum Circle at Urangan Community Centre, Hervey Bay (6pm-7pm).

3. Maryborough Scottish Country Dancers, St Stephens Hall, Maryborough (7pm).

Try your hand at drumming.

THURSDAY

1. Bmee Spin Session at B Mee Multisports, Pialba (5.15am-6.15am).

2. Maryborough City Markets, Adelaide and Ellena Sts (8am-1pm).

Stall holder Karen Spink loves displaying some of her hand made work at the Maryborough markets. Inge Hansen

3. Festive Heart at The Maryborough City Hall (9am-1pm).

4. School Holiday Workshop at Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, Cultural Centre (10am-11.30am).

5. Burrum Heads Youth Group at Burrum District Community Centre, Howard (3.30pm-5pm).

6. Tap dance for fun and fitness at St John's Church Hall (6pm-6.45pm).

7. Nuts and Bolts over 40s singles party at Smoke 'N' Leather Night Club, Hervey Bay (7pm).

8. Live music at the Beach House Hotel (7.30pm).