Fraser Coast, what's your What-If plan?

The Fraser Coast Regional Council's Disaster Management Team checks out an automated flood gauge near Owanyilla.
The Fraser Coast Regional Council's Disaster Management Team checks out an automated flood gauge near Owanyilla. Contributed
Blake Antrobus
by

STORM season is still upon Queensland, and the Fraser Coast Regional Council is taking to the streets asking a simple question.

"What's your What-If plan?"

A branded council car is taking to the streets, asking Fraser Coast residents what their plans for storm season are.

"By branding a car, we hope to prompt people to start conversations with their family, friends and community about their disaster management plans, which could save their lives," councillor Rolf Light said.

"Numerous people have already been seen at street lights pointing to the car.

"Hopefully the occupants are talking about having a What-If Plan. If you spot the car around the region, throw them a Thumbs Up that you have a What-If Plan."

Cr Light said the Disaster Management team had been running forums and community discussions since October last year to develop resilience strategies.

"The team's other exciting project is the new Disaster Dashboard, which provides the community with a one-stop shop of information when severe weather or disaster events occur," he said.

"Instead of searching multiple websites to gain information, the dashboard will capture all the relevant feeds to the one site, enabling people to make informed decisions more efficiently," he said.

The dashboard should be up and running after initial testing by the end of February."

What's your What-If plan for storm season? Let us know in the comments or send it through to editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

Topics:  disaster management group fccouncil fraser coast rolf light storm season

Fraser Coast Chronicle
