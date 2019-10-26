Fraser Coast will not declare climate emergency: Mayor

THE FRASER Coast Regional Council will not follow in the footsteps of Noosa by declaring a climate emergency.

Mayor George Seymour said that was not on the council’s agenda, but what they were doing was looking at coastal futures mapping and examining the risk of erosion and inundation.

“I’m not interested in theatrics,” Cr Seymour said.

He said future risks were being considered by the council when it came to the placement of parks and infrastructure.

“Rising sea levels is something that we need to take into account,” he said.

“It’s part of the larger look at erosion.”

Cr Seymour said the planning scheme had always determined where people could build and that considered storm tides and the possibility of inundations relating to a storm tide.

“People can’t build where storms are bringing inundation,” he said.

The council’s project, titled Coastal Futures: Planning Our Changing Coastline was a key part of preparing for the future, Cr Seymour said.

The plan took into account all parts of the region, from Burrum Heads to Tinnanbar, with the project aimed at identifying current and future impacts of storm tides, inundation and coastal erosion.

The information will then be used to investigate how the community can become more resilient to the impact of coastal hazards.

The project will develop a strategy to protect or mitigate the impacts of those hazards on community infrastructure, environmental assets, businesses and indigenous assets

