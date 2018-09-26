Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRIUMPH: The Fraser Coast girls celebrate their 1-0 victory in the Hockey Queensland under-15 Girls State Championships final against Cairns at Hervey Bay yesterday.
TRIUMPH: The Fraser Coast girls celebrate their 1-0 victory in the Hockey Queensland under-15 Girls State Championships final against Cairns at Hervey Bay yesterday. Alistair Brightman
Hockey

Fraser Coast wins state hockey title after thrilling final

Matthew McInerney
by
26th Sep 2018 6:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOCKEY: An Andie Griffin goal in the final minutes of the game against Cairns gave Fraser Coast a dream state championship triumph on home soil.

Coach Carrie Taylor had nothing but praise for the 14 girls who played for the Division 1 team this week.

While the final was much closer than any player would have liked, the dramatic closing seconds - in which Fraser Coast had defended a penalty corner - allowed the team to show the resolve that led to its second title in three years.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"A lot of the girls were part of the under-13s team who won the state title two years ago so there probably was a bit of pressure," Taylor said.

"It was a very tight game. We knew they'd come out strong, especially after their win against Brisbane (on Tuesday).

"It wasn't the best we've played this tournament but they're such a strong and well-rounded team."

Griffin's goal didn't totally release the pressure gauge.

Cairns got away to a quick restart, forced a penalty corner, and had a chance to equalise.

Hannah Callum-Sanders finished the tournament as joint top goalscorer with nine, while teammate Madeline Kenny was next on seven. Nine different players were credited with at least one goal.

Taylor, who said it was nice to win at home, said all 14 players deserved to be a Player of the Tournament.

fchockey fcsport hockey
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    COURT: Gun at centre of Granville siege was a fake

    premium_icon COURT: Gun at centre of Granville siege was a fake

    Crime Maryborough Magistrates Court heard that Mr Richter claims to have been using the replica gun to discipline his dog

    'Population at risk from no fluoridation': Coast doctor

    premium_icon 'Population at risk from no fluoridation': Coast doctor

    Council News It comes after leading medical bodies slammed the council

    GALLERY: Toogoom Family Fishing Competition results

    premium_icon GALLERY: Toogoom Family Fishing Competition results

    News About 300 people attended the annual event

    Breaking down walls with Akos

    premium_icon Breaking down walls with Akos

    News The nine-piece project consists of large canvas murals.

    Local Partners