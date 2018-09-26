Fraser Coast wins state hockey title after thrilling final

TRIUMPH: The Fraser Coast girls celebrate their 1-0 victory in the Hockey Queensland under-15 Girls State Championships final against Cairns at Hervey Bay yesterday.

HOCKEY: An Andie Griffin goal in the final minutes of the game against Cairns gave Fraser Coast a dream state championship triumph on home soil.

Coach Carrie Taylor had nothing but praise for the 14 girls who played for the Division 1 team this week.

While the final was much closer than any player would have liked, the dramatic closing seconds - in which Fraser Coast had defended a penalty corner - allowed the team to show the resolve that led to its second title in three years.

"A lot of the girls were part of the under-13s team who won the state title two years ago so there probably was a bit of pressure," Taylor said.

"It was a very tight game. We knew they'd come out strong, especially after their win against Brisbane (on Tuesday).

"It wasn't the best we've played this tournament but they're such a strong and well-rounded team."

Griffin's goal didn't totally release the pressure gauge.

Cairns got away to a quick restart, forced a penalty corner, and had a chance to equalise.

Hannah Callum-Sanders finished the tournament as joint top goalscorer with nine, while teammate Madeline Kenny was next on seven. Nine different players were credited with at least one goal.

Taylor, who said it was nice to win at home, said all 14 players deserved to be a Player of the Tournament.