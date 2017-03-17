Fraser Coast woman 'used child to help steal from Target'

Tracey Joynson

A RIVER Heads woman has used her child to help steal a $150 pram from Target, a Hervey Bay courthouse has heard. Elishia Leigh Wheatley, 24, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with two counts of stealing, failure to appear and trespassing. Wheatley pleaded guilty to all four charges. The court heard in December last year, Wheatley walked into Target at the Stockland shopping centre in Urraween with a small child. While inside the store, Wheatley used a pair of nail scissors to cut the tag off a pram worth $149. Police Prosecutor Michael Quirk said Wheatley then put the child in the pram, and walked out of the store without paying. Wheatley also pleaded guilty to stealing $237 worth of items from the same store on another occasion. Because Target had prohibited Wheatley from entering the store, she was also charged with trespassing. The woman's defence lawyer Jon Hall said his client was "very remorseful for what transpired" and she "intended to turn her life around". Magistrate Stephen Guttridge sentenced the woman to one month imprisonment for the two stealing charges and the failure to appear charge, all to be suspended for nine months. Wheatley was convicted for trespassing and was ordered to pay $386.75 in restitution.