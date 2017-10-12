30°
Fraser Coast woman wins morning TV competition

Inge Hansen
A FRASER Coast woman has won a brand new television after entering a breakfast show competition.

Katherine Summers won the 65 inch television this morning after entering the competition by Today.

She was required to submit a photo of herself watching the Today with 25 words explaining why she wanted a new TV.

Ms Summers, who has called Hervey Bay home for 24 years, said she had never won anything of this calibre before.

"My son actually told me he was receiving messages from friends in Sydney saying I'd won a TV," she said.

"I said I didn't believe it until I saw it myself."

Changing the channel to nine on every TV In her house, Ms Summers recorded the program to ensure she did not miss her big break.

As an avid watcher of the show, Ms Summers said she was thrilled by her win.

"My reaction was just thank you to the Today so I can enjoy my TV now," she said.

"I hope my (TV cabinet) can fit it!"

Topics:  competition fccommunity hervey bay today show

