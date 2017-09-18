26°
Fraser Coast writers festival will return in 2018

Attendees at the Fraser Coast Lines in the Sand event over the weekend.
Attendees at the Fraser Coast Lines in the Sand event over the weekend. Contributed
Blake Antrobus
by

THE region's first-ever writer's festival brought the budding authors and veteran publishers in the Fraser Coast to the surface.

And more are likely to emerge when the festival returns next year.

Organisers confirmed a second festival Lines in the Sand: Inspiration for Readers and Writers event will return next year, following a huge turnout to the inaugural weekend event.

Authors Peter FitzSimons, Don Watson and Nicole Alexander headlined the highly anticipated weekend event with panel discussions, workshops and presentations for enthusiastic attendees.

Councillor David Lewis, who helped organise the event, said formal planning for the second festival would take place after the event's debriefing.

He said authors like Richard Flanagan and Helen Garner had been suggested as potential attendees in 2018.

"We're open to suggestions, but it's a question of who's available," Cr Lewis said.

"There is quite a significant literary scene on the Fraser Coast... (and) there was terrific feedback from the attendees and the guests."

About 300 people attended the events over the weekend.

Topics:  fccommunity fraser coast writers festival

