PLANTS FOR CHANGE: Green business idea cuts down waste

GOING GREEN: Jamie Chadwick among some of the plants available to swap for eligible containers on the family's Booral property. Cody Fox

GREEN thumbs can now swap their empty bottles for plants thanks to a Booral family's innovative idea.

The Containers for Change scheme was introduced by the State Government on November 1 which gives Queenslanders 10cents for each eligible container.

But when Jamie Chadwick heard not everyone could get to the depot to drop their containers off, he thought of a new, environmentally-friendly business idea.

Not only does Mr Chadwick offer a pick-up service for those without transport, he gives customers the chance to swap their stash for native plants.

He said if customers brought in $10 worth of containers, they could swap it for $10 of plants.

Alternatively, Mr Chadwick will offer 5c per container when he picks them up.

He shared the idea with his partner Brittney Said, and her mother Sharon Thomas, who both agreed it was a great one.

"Me and Brittney do a lot of planting and her mum has a five-acre property," Mr Chadwick said.

"We have enough room to grow plants... and a lot of elderly people do not want the cash, they like plants and gardening.

"In the end, they can get plants for free."

Chads Recycling was launched in May, and in three short months, the business has exploded.

The team services 200 clients and several Hervey Bay businesses including Salt Cafe, Kondari Hotel and The Dock.

Each day, the trio travels to private homes and businesses and collects their containers.

Mr Chadwick said most of the businesses he collected from would use the money for a staff Christmas party.

"We pick up for them and then at the end of the year, they have about $1300 for their work Christmas party," he said.