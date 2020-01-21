Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Fraser Coasters wheelchair basketball team receive their bronze medals from the Sunshine Coast tournament.
The Fraser Coasters wheelchair basketball team receive their bronze medals from the Sunshine Coast tournament.
Basketball

Fraser Coasters roll into bronze in wheelchair basketball comp

BRENDAN BOWERS
21st Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL: It was bronze for the Fraser Coasters in the three day Sunshine Spinners wheelchair basketball tournament.

Joined by Fraser Coast mayor, George Seymour on Friday, the team competed in the B-grade competition over three days the Fraser Coast side defeated Vipers 18-4 in the bronze medal match to secure third place.

It was a special moment on Sunday for Fraser Coasters coach and driving force Michael Oxley who was awarded the Mandy Fooks Sportsman Award for the tournament.

“I was surprised and humbled to receive the award,” Oxley said

He was more comfortable talking about the team and the players’ continued improvement.

“We had new players that had not played in a multi-day tournament and they learnt a lot from this weekend’s experience,” Oxley said.

“For some it was the first medal they had won in any competition and we’re very proud of their achievement.”

Oxley and the club are proud of the continued growth of the sport on the Fraser Coast and are planning to send two teams to the state championships in May.

The new local season will commence on Saturday February 8 at the Maryborough Basketball Centre.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TINDER: 10 of the Fraser Coast's weirdest dating profiles

        premium_icon TINDER: 10 of the Fraser Coast's weirdest dating profiles

        News Admitting you're a liar in your online dating profile might not be the best choice.

        Celebrate Aussie Day at Hervey Bay museum

        premium_icon Celebrate Aussie Day at Hervey Bay museum

        News THERE will be sizzling sausages, World War 1 re-enactments, arts and crafts with...

        Tech theft accused back in custody

        premium_icon Tech theft accused back in custody

        News Police allege the suspect stole two iPads from a promotion in Maryborough earlier...

        What will it take to stop dumb dingo decisions?

        premium_icon What will it take to stop dumb dingo decisions?

        Opinion There are no good answers to frustrating dingo questions