Fraser Coasters roll into bronze in wheelchair basketball comp

The Fraser Coasters wheelchair basketball team receive their bronze medals from the Sunshine Coast tournament.

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL: It was bronze for the Fraser Coasters in the three day Sunshine Spinners wheelchair basketball tournament.

Joined by Fraser Coast mayor, George Seymour on Friday, the team competed in the B-grade competition over three days the Fraser Coast side defeated Vipers 18-4 in the bronze medal match to secure third place.

It was a special moment on Sunday for Fraser Coasters coach and driving force Michael Oxley who was awarded the Mandy Fooks Sportsman Award for the tournament.

“I was surprised and humbled to receive the award,” Oxley said

He was more comfortable talking about the team and the players’ continued improvement.

“We had new players that had not played in a multi-day tournament and they learnt a lot from this weekend’s experience,” Oxley said.

“For some it was the first medal they had won in any competition and we’re very proud of their achievement.”

Oxley and the club are proud of the continued growth of the sport on the Fraser Coast and are planning to send two teams to the state championships in May.

The new local season will commence on Saturday February 8 at the Maryborough Basketball Centre.