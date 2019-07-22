Fraser Coasters winning the support of the community

ROLLING: Fraser Coasters' Michael Oxley comes away with the ball under pressure from Suncoast Spinners' Lyle Duncan in Saturday night's wheelchair basketball match held in Maryborough.

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL: The Fraser Coasters proved scores and scoreboards are not necessarily the only way you can win in sport.

Playing its first competitive match against the established Suncoast Spinners, the home side was defeated on the Maryborough court 35-8.

The match was the first competitve game of wheelchair basketball held in Maryborough in 45 years.

Off-court it was a different story for coach Michael Oxley and his new team.

"The support we received from the community and the volunteers made it feel like a win,” he said.

This was evident with RDT Angels donating more than $2000 to the team for player development.

The Sunshine Coast Spinners also donated two wheelchairs to the club to assist in encouraging more players.

Oxley was proud of his players, many of whom played their first ever competitive match.

"Every Fraser Coaster player stayed positive and had a smile on their face after the match,” Oxley said.

"I don't think it gets much better.”

The Sunshine Coasters were too experienced for the Fraser Coast team, he said.

"Spinners are faster, taller and more experienced but it shows where we have to get to,” he said.

"We have come a long way from where we started in March.”

Oxley would not single out any player for special mention, believing they all played their best.

"We had experienced players and players playing their first match,” he said.

"All played very well and will be better for the experience.”

Fraser Coasters' next tournament will be the Southern Challenge, to be held in Toowoomba in November.

"We will attempt to get at least another match in before the Southern Challenge if we can,” he said.

Until then Oxley and the players will return to building the Fraser Coast local league which returns next Sunday at Maryborough Basketball Centre.

"We want to get the local competition to develop so we can grow the sport,” Oxley said.