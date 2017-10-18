Fraser Coast's budding authors win with big ca$h

The Proud Marys Association's 2017 Mary Poppins Literary Awards, Maryborough Library - First place getters Travis Martin, Racheal Thiry. Jemair La Estreich, Grace Quinn-Hennessy and Chelsea Martin.

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

TRAVIS Martin's love of writing and books has won him first place in Australia's richest writing competition, the Mary Poppins Literary Awards.

Although entries were down on last year, the Proud Marys, who organised the competition in the hope of finding Fraser Coast's next budding author, were very happy with the results.

"Unfortunately some of the schools didn't participate,” Proud Marys vice-president Joy Newman said. "Tinana school participated the most.

"We had a couple of pupils who won prizes again this year because they participated last year - they are aware of the incentive to enter the competition.

"We would have liked to have more from Hervey Bay, since we have opened it up to Fraser Coast.”

Ms Newman said the judges were impressed with some of the stories, leaving comments on the stories.

"I noticed some of the winners reading them - it is good to get feedback,” she said. "This year we did something different - we had books from PL Travers and gave them out as encouragement awards, asking the judges to choose which we hope to do every year.”

Senior literary prize winner and first time entrant Chelsea Martin, 17, took out a $300 prize.

She wrote a 1000-word biblical analogy based on creation and said she enjoyed the process of writing."I wish I had entered in previous years. I can't imagine life without books - its a great distraction.”

Her brother Travis also won the Year 6-8 category.

"Mum read to me when I was little and I have loved it ever since,” he said.

"I love English, writing and because it broadens your experience with the world - it is such as magical thing.”

Winners were: Literary: Year 3-5: 1st Katelyn Theile, 2nd Kyra Crick, 3rd Rachael Thiry, encouragement award (EA) Bella May Boswell. Year 6-8: 1st Travis Martin, 2nd Te'a Page, 3rd Natalja Donsky, EA Grace Swallow. Year 9-12: 1st Chelsea Martin, 2nd Tia Bryce, 3rd Simran Prasad. Poetry: Year 3-5: 1st Rachael Thiry, 2nd Riley Suter, 3rd Katelyn Theile, EA Trinity McPhie. Year 6-8: 1st Jemairla Estreich, 2nd Charlea Genrich, 3rd Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy, EA Jessie Hayward. Year 9-12: 1st Grace Quinn-Hennessy.

