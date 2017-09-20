Fraser Coast's calisthenics members claim silver

FRASER Coast Calisthenics Club left the state championships with two silver medals.

The juniors and tinies teams finished second at the Redcliffe event. The teams were judged by three adjudicators from South Australia and Victoria.

Despite strong competition from five other clubs, both teams earned an aggregate silver medal.

The sub-junior team faced a larger contingent of clubs, at times competing against 15 other teams. While they placed well, they were unable to medal on this occasion.

Competition has ended for the year, with club members to now focus on exams.