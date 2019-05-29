Fraser Coast's Coles stores raise thousands for charity

FRASER Coast shoppers have raised more than $1600 in the battle against ovarian cancer.

Coles stores in the region, selling teal ribbons and $4 pens, donated the money raised to Ovarian Cancer Australia.

The fundraising appeal was launched in Coles supermarkets across the state last month, raising more than $61,800 across the state to fund vital advocacy, research and support for those affected by the disease which is expected to affect more than 1500 Australians women this year.

The business began its partnership with the charity in 2014 in memory of Coles Queensland team member Mary Waters, who sadly lost her battle with ovarian cancer.

Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell said Coles was honoured to continue to support Ovarian Cancer Australia, ensuring the organisation can continue the fantastic work it does in helping to educate Australian women on the issue of ovarian cancer.

KNOW THE SIGNS: Ovarian Cancer is hard to detect early given the ambiguous symptoms. Centro Art

"We are incredibly thankful to our customers and team members for their amazing support in raising money to fight against ovarian cancer in Australia - a disease with the lowest survival rate of any cancer," he said.

"Thanks to the incredible efforts of shoppers and team members across the state, Ovarian Cancer Australia is one step closer to funding research to develop a reliable early screening test for the disease and changing the story of ovarian cancer."

Since 2014, Coles and its customers in Queensland have raised more than $320,000 for Ovarian Cancer Australia.

More than $300 was raised at Maryborough's Coles supermarket, while $1300 was raised in Hervey Bay.

The team at Coles in Hervey Bay also showed support for the cause in their own special way by hosting a bake sale during the campaign, where local shoppers could show their support by purchasing cupcakes and other baked goods.