Fraser Coast's Ergon apprentices jump start their careers

Nick Jackson (Maryborough), Lachlan Peebles (Hervey Bay), Dylan Petersen (Hervey Bay) and Debbie Phillips (Maryborough) are some of the new apprentices that have started with Ergon Energy. Contributed

FOUR Fraser Coast locals have joined Queensland's next generation of energy professionals as apprentices with Ergon Energy.

Two graduates from Maryborough and two from Hervey Bay have been chosen among 23 new apprentices in the southeast corner of Queensland.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders commended the start of their future careers and commitment to the community.

"They have signed up for a role that will be challenging and far from routine, but it will also be very rewarding,” Mr Saunders said.

"A trades apprenticeship is an excellent foundation in understanding the electricity industry,” Mr Saunders said.

Once all the recruits have completed their initial training, the apprentices will return to their home depots.