BIG GROWTH: St James Lutheran College student, principal Luke Schoff and and Jessica Owens.
BIG GROWTH: St James Lutheran College student, principal Luke Schoff and and Jessica Owens. Cody Fox
Fraser Coast's fastest growing schools revealed

Christian Berechree
by
18th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
THE Fraser Coast schools that are booming have been revealed and St James Lutheran College is one of them.

The Hervey Bay school grew by 151 students between 2013 and 2018 - an increase of 33 per cent.

This rapid growth placed St James at third place on the list of the Fraser Coast's fastest growing schools.

Bayside Christian College topped the list, growing by 147.6 per cent, followed by Gundiah State School at 100 per cent.

Luke Schoff, St James' principal, said the school's state-of-the-art facilities and creative approach to learning made it a popular choice for parents and students.

"Our college has new purpose-built facilities, that allow for contemporary education to occur,” Mr Schoff said.

"Skills of creativity, collaboration and communication are emphasised - not just curriculum content.”

Mr Schoff said the school's focus on partnering with parents and the broader community was another selling point.

"We are caring community, where parents are in strong partnership with us and their child's education,” he said.

Academic results and offerings were another key feature, he said.

"We provide a diverse range of subject offerings - catering for all students' career pathways, whilst still maintaining strong academic results,” Mr Schoff said.

"Last year we ranked 14th out of all schools in Queensland in terms of the percentage Year 12 students receiving an OP of 1-5.”

The ranking of fastest growing schools stems from an analysis of federal government data.

The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority figures are the most up to date enrolment numbers that include all state and private schools nationally.

