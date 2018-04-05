Fraser Coast's first gold medal-winning athlete

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 05: Jordan Kerby, Sam Welsford, Kelland O'Brien, Leigh Howard and Alex Porter of Australia celebrate during the medal ceremony for the Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Gold Final during the Cycling on day one of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Anna Meares Velodrome on April 5, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

THE GAMES: Jordan Kerby has won Fraser Coast's first gold medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The former Xavier Catholic College student and Fraser Coast Cycling Club member won gold as part of Australia's team pursuit squad.

While Kerby did not ride in the world record-breaking gold medal race against England, he rode alongside national individual pursuit champion Sam Welsford, Leigh Howard, and Alex Porter in a Games record-setting performance.

Australian Cycling Academy member Kelland O'Brien took Kerby's place in the gold medal race, as Kerby eyes his pet event: Friday's individual pursuit.

Kerby lost his national individual pursuit title to Welsford earlier this year, but the Fraser Coast product will enter the event as short-priced favourite.

The 25-year-old was a world junior track cycling champion, but in 2011 swapped the velodrome for the road.

It was in 2016, during the Rio Olympics, Kerby decided he would return to the track.

He came from nowhere to claim the national individual pursuit title in 2017, but his career statement came on April 14.

Kerby scorched the Hong Kong Velodrome during qualifying at the UCI World Track Championships, recording the third-fastest time in history (4mins 12.172 secs), before he beat Italian Filippo Ganna in the final.

He was unable to defend his crown, which Ganna won, due to a Commonwealth Games preparation which forced an eight-month relocation to Adelaide to train with the Australian Cycling Team.

Kerby now has a Games gold medal to his name, but his biggest test will come in Friday's individual pursuit.