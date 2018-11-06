Fraser Coast's Kings take on the Pan Pac Masters Games

MASTERS: The King family at the Pan Pacific Masters Games held at the Gold Coast this week.

MASTERS: The King family at the Pan Pacific Masters Games held at the Gold Coast this week. Contributed

TABLE TENNIS: Fraser Coast father and son team Trevor King, 72, and Andrew King, 44, are competing in this year's Pan Pacific Masters Games for the first time.

The Kings, who play under the The Kingsmen monika, started playing competitively when they were 10 and share their love for the game with the whole family.

"We have always had a table tennis game going in the house,” Trevor said.

Both Trevor and Andrew share a passion for the fast-paced game and believe that it keeps the mind and body young.

"I love the reflexes, the quickness of the game, the sound of the ball...I just love it,” Trevor enthused.

"It's a great social game and anyone can play, you don't have to be brilliant to play, you just have a hit and get involved,” Andrew said.

Trevor is extremely proud that his son shares his passion and that his other family members are table-side on the Gold Coast this week.

"It's a great game to keep your mind intact, especially as you get older, plus it's a good game for the young 'uns too. I've now taught my grandsons to play,” he said.

After regularly competing in New Farm, Maryborough and Hervey Bay, Andrew nominated his father to play in this year's masters games and now they're competing in three divisions.

"I actually nominated Dad without him knowing and when I told him, he was really excited,” Andrew said.

While The Kingsmen are there for fun, they're quietly hoping for some medals too.

"We'd like to see how good we go against other people, and hope to get some more wins,” Trevor said.

"We are at the games for fun, if we win that's a bonus,” Andrew said.

The table tennis competition continues today at the Gold Coast Table Tennis Association at Molendinar.