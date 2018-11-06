Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MASTERS: The King family at the Pan Pacific Masters Games held at the Gold Coast this week.
MASTERS: The King family at the Pan Pacific Masters Games held at the Gold Coast this week. Contributed
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Fraser Coast's Kings take on the Pan Pac Masters Games

by Georgia Schampers
6th Nov 2018 8:29 AM

TABLE TENNIS: Fraser Coast father and son team Trevor King, 72, and Andrew King, 44, are competing in this year's Pan Pacific Masters Games for the first time.

The Kings, who play under the The Kingsmen monika, started playing competitively when they were 10 and share their love for the game with the whole family.

"We have always had a table tennis game going in the house,” Trevor said.

Both Trevor and Andrew share a passion for the fast-paced game and believe that it keeps the mind and body young.

"I love the reflexes, the quickness of the game, the sound of the ball...I just love it,” Trevor enthused.

"It's a great social game and anyone can play, you don't have to be brilliant to play, you just have a hit and get involved,” Andrew said.

Trevor is extremely proud that his son shares his passion and that his other family members are table-side on the Gold Coast this week.

"It's a great game to keep your mind intact, especially as you get older, plus it's a good game for the young 'uns too. I've now taught my grandsons to play,” he said.

After regularly competing in New Farm, Maryborough and Hervey Bay, Andrew nominated his father to play in this year's masters games and now they're competing in three divisions.

"I actually nominated Dad without him knowing and when I told him, he was really excited,” Andrew said.

While The Kingsmen are there for fun, they're quietly hoping for some medals too.

"We'd like to see how good we go against other people, and hope to get some more wins,” Trevor said.

"We are at the games for fun, if we win that's a bonus,” Andrew said.

The table tennis competition continues today at the Gold Coast Table Tennis Association at Molendinar.

fcsport table tennis
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Student charged in street brawl chaos acted in self-defence

    premium_icon Student charged in street brawl chaos acted in self-defence

    News Puncher told cops 'it was one of the dumbest things I've done in my life'

    LETTERS: Don't force fluoride on us

    LETTERS: Don't force fluoride on us

    Letters to the Editor Our letter-writers debate fluoride issue.

    • 6th Nov 2018 9:00 AM
    • 1 peter1954
    Family heartbreak as mum and daughter die in head-on

    premium_icon Family heartbreak as mum and daughter die in head-on

    News Tributes flow for family ripped apart by fatal crash

    BUILD THE BEARS: Maryborough's focus to play seniors

    premium_icon BUILD THE BEARS: Maryborough's focus to play seniors

    AFL The club is determined to build for the future.

    • 6th Nov 2018 8:27 AM

    Local Partners