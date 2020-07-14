Fraser Coast’s most expensive suburbs revealed

FLASH HOUSE: Prime Agents is selling this stunning six-bedroom home on Waterview Dr, Dundowran Beach, with an asking price of $1.175 million.

FLASH HOUSE: Prime Agents is selling this stunning six-bedroom home on Waterview Dr, Dundowran Beach, with an asking price of $1.175 million.

THE most expensive place to buy a house on the Fraser Coast has a standard selling price of at least $100,000 more than its runner-up.

Dundowran Beach, renowned for luxury homes on sprawling blocks, topped the list of the Fraser Coast's most expensive suburbs, according to new realestate.com.au data.

The median house price in the beachside neighbourhood was $572,500 and multiple properties currently on the market are priced above the million-dollar mark.

Wondunna and Craignish tied for a distant second place, each recording a median price of $470,000.

While the price tag may be eye-watering for prospective buyers in the famously affordable Fraser Coast market, it's all about what you get for your money.

A six bedroom, three bathroom, six parking space house on almost an acre of land on Waterview Dr, Dundowran Beach is currently on the market for $1.175 million.

The stunning two-storey house also has a swimming pool and ocean views.

A Nautilus Ct property, boasting four bedrooms and three bathrooms, has an asking price of $1.25 million and a four bedroom Ash Ct house is going for $1.05 million.

In comparison, $1.175 million gets you a two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in the middle of Sydney.

Other suburbs towards the top of the most expensive list were Dundowran, with a median price of $447,222 and River Heads at $395,000.

At the other end of the scale, Bauple is the cheapest suburb, with a median price of $160,000.

FULL LIST OF SUBURBS BY HOUSE PRICE