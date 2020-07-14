Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLASH HOUSE: Prime Agents is selling this stunning six-bedroom home on Waterview Dr, Dundowran Beach, with an asking price of $1.175 million.
FLASH HOUSE: Prime Agents is selling this stunning six-bedroom home on Waterview Dr, Dundowran Beach, with an asking price of $1.175 million.
Property

Fraser Coast’s most expensive suburbs revealed

Christian Berechree
14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE most expensive place to buy a house on the Fraser Coast has a standard selling price of at least $100,000 more than its runner-up.

Dundowran Beach, renowned for luxury homes on sprawling blocks, topped the list of the Fraser Coast's most expensive suburbs, according to new realestate.com.au data.

The median house price in the beachside neighbourhood was $572,500 and multiple properties currently on the market are priced above the million-dollar mark.

Wondunna and Craignish tied for a distant second place, each recording a median price of $470,000.

While the price tag may be eye-watering for prospective buyers in the famously affordable Fraser Coast market, it's all about what you get for your money.

A six bedroom, three bathroom, six parking space house on almost an acre of land on Waterview Dr, Dundowran Beach is currently on the market for $1.175 million.

The stunning two-storey house also has a swimming pool and ocean views.

Photos
View Gallery

A Nautilus Ct property, boasting four bedrooms and three bathrooms, has an asking price of $1.25 million and a four bedroom Ash Ct house is going for $1.05 million.

In comparison, $1.175 million gets you a two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in the middle of Sydney.

Other suburbs towards the top of the most expensive list were Dundowran, with a median price of $447,222 and River Heads at $395,000.

At the other end of the scale, Bauple is the cheapest suburb, with a median price of $160,000.

FULL LIST OF SUBURBS BY HOUSE PRICE

  • Dundowran Beach: $572,500
  • Wondunna: $470,000
  • Craignish: $470,000
  • Dundowran: $447,222
  • River Heads: $395,000
  • Booral: $392,000
  • Urraween: $372,500
  • Burrum Heads: $366,250
  • Nikenbah: $356,000
  • Maryborough West: $355,500
  • Kawungan: $352,500
  • Urangan: $348,500
  • Point Vernon: $348,000
  • Toogoom: $347,500
  • Tinana South: $345,000
  • Tinana: $340,000
  • Eli Waters: $340,000
  • Scarness: $325,000
  • Pialba: $325,000
  • Torquay: $325,000
  • Poona: $282,500
  • Tiaro: $207,500
  • Howard: $260,000
  • Glenwood: $253,000
  • Granville: $213,750
  • Maryborough: $210,000
  • Aldershot: $200,000
  • Bauple: $160,000

More Stories

fcdevelopment fcproperty fraser coast real estate
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BYPASS BLUES: Coast business owner fears tough times ahead

        premium_icon BYPASS BLUES: Coast business owner fears tough times ahead

        Rural Tiaro businesses have mixed opinions over the bypass to be built

        • 14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘We have a $1 million asset – let’s show it off’

        premium_icon ‘We have a $1 million asset – let’s show it off’

        Community Maryborough’s murals part of changing tourism landscape

        • 14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        City Hall loos could become ‘grey nomad magnets’

        premium_icon City Hall loos could become ‘grey nomad magnets’

        News ‘It’s the quirky sort of thing grey nomads love’

        • 14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Small town’s trade back to what it was ‘plus more’

        premium_icon Small town’s trade back to what it was ‘plus more’

        Rural Traveller numbers are up and helping local businesses

        • 14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM