Is this the Fraser Coast's most haunted house?

YOU'VE heard the ghost stories about Baddow House, the Criterion Hotel and Maryborough Cemetery.



But have you heard about Mavis Bank?



Mavis Bank, which was built in the 1870s, is arguably the most haunted house on the Fraser Coast - and someone who has felt its spookiness first-hand is Maryborough's Carmel Murdoch.



Ms Murdoch, the woman behind Mary Widow and the former host of the Maryborough Ghost Tours said she had seen and heard of plenty of creepy experiences at the Queen St home.



Two members of the Clearly family, the original owners of the home, died in grisly circumstances in the early days of the Heritage City.



One man drowned in Ululah Lagoon while walking home from a pub and another was shot in the arm, had his arm amputated and then died of shock.



"It's a scary house," Ms Murdoch said.



Owned by Patrick and Liz MacKenzie, the house is filled with fascinating artefacts from the city's past that they have collected.



Ms MacKenzie said she had seen ghostly apparitions at the home.



But they would be the first to admit that it's had more than its fair share of ghostly encounters.



One woman took a photo of a tricycle at the house and the outline of a child could be seen in the image.



Carmel said another woman on the ghost tour had experienced terrible arm pain while inside the house - but once outside the house, she quickly recovered.



"We were going to take her to the hospital," she said.



"We thought she might be having a heart attack, but when she got on the bus it went away.



"We think it might have been the same arm he was shot in."



Ms Murdoch also described phones sometimes being unable to take photos while in the house.

