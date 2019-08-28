Menu
Fraser Coast's most improved NAPLAN schools

Geoff Egan
by
28th Aug 2019 5:29 PM
The most improved primary school cohorts on the Fraser Coast have been revealed following the 2019 NAPLAN release. 

Results across the Fraser Coast region found Year 5 students at Urangan Point State School improved their NAPLAN scores more than any other cohort in the region.

To find how each cohort improved, the school's average NAPLAN score was compared to the state's average score for 2017 Year 3 and 2019 Year 5.

Students at Urangan Point State School improved their average score by 25.9 points from Year 3 to Year 5, the biggest improvement in Fraser Coast.

The second most improved primary school was Sunbury State School where average scores improved 16.7 points from Year 3 to Year 5 while St James Lutheran College was third where scores improved 12.9 points.

For high schools, Riverside Christian College at Maryborough West was the most improved with an improvement score of 10.0 followed by Xavier Catholic College where scores improved 9.6 points.

Across Queensland the most improved school was Aurukun State School where the Year 5 cohort improved the average NAPLAN score by 70.66 points compared to their 2016 results.

The NAPLAN test remains controversial among educators and parents with concerns it does not fully capture everything a student learns at school.

A Queensland Government response to an independent review of the test stated NAPLAN remained important to maintain school accountability.

At the time Queensland education minister Grace Grace called for a nation-wide review of the test.

But the test is seen as an important way to view a school cohort at one moment in time and schools use the results to improve teaching.

 

Fraser Coast's top 5 most improved Yr 5 cohort:

Urangan Point State School: 25.9 point increase

Sunbury State School: 16.7 point increase

St James Lutheran College: 12.9 point increase

Yarrilee State School: 8.9 point increase

Xavier Catholic College: 1.3 point increase

 

Fraser Coast's most improved Yr 9 cohort:

Riverside Christian College: 10.0 point increase

Xavier Catholic College: 9.6 point increase

Maryborough State High School: 7.8 point increase

Urangan State High School: 7.2 point increase

St Mary's College, Maryborough: 5.8 point increase

Hervey Bay State High School: 5.2 point increase

St James Lutheran College: 3.8 point increase

